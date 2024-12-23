Spaces remain open for Devon's free Holiday Activities and Food programme this Christmas and New Year. Eligible children aged five to 16, receiving benefits-related free school meals, can join over 60 providers offering fun activities and nutritious meals during the school holidays.
Clubs run for at least four hours, providing a hot meal and engaging physical activities. In addition to pre-Christmas dates, spaces are available on Thursday, 2 January, and Friday, 3 January 2025.
Bookings are open, and parents can explore activities via an interactive map. To register, search for a nearby provider, review their offerings, and book directly.
Don't miss this opportunity to keep children active and well-fed this holiday season!