The children at Harbertonford Primary School have all taken part in the “Speak out Stay safe” programme run by the NSPCC. All of the classes watched an age appropriate assembly and then the children in years two, five and six took part in workshops run by volunteers from the charity.
With the older children, volunteers Rachel Patchett and Maran White explored questions such as,” Is it ok for someone to watch or touch you without your consent?”
They acknowledged the children’s generally negative responses but also made them aware that there were situations such as visiting the doctor when you are hurt or ill or having a lifeguard on duty when you are swimming where this might be necessary.
Headteacher and Designated Safeguarding Lead for the school, Anne Burns, said, “We are committed to ensuring that children understand that they have a voice and our role of keeping them safe is a priority to all of our staff. We want the children to understand that that speaking out is important and that they will be listened to.
We’d like to thank Rachel, Maran and the NSPCC for their support in getting such an important message across to the children in language and situations they understand and can recognise.
The NSPCC are looking for volunteers in Devon to support this crucial work and you can find out more by visiting us.nspcc.org.uk/volunteers/home.”