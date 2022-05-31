Special awards for “outstanding” NHS staff

Sheila Needs receives her award from Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s medical director, Ian Currie. ( . )

Outstanding teams and individuals working at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust (TSDFT) have been recognised for their hard work and dedication in an inaugural celebration of the Our People Awards.

The awards recognise and reward staff for exemplifying what matters to the organisation - as teams, individuals or partners - and as providers of health and care services to the people of South Devon.

Quarterly awards take place in April, July and October and staff can nominate a colleague or a team, in a range of award categories, for living the organisation’s people promise or their commitment to integrated care.

They can also nominate a colleague or team from a partner organisation for a People Partner Award, which is awarded annually.

A ceremony is due to take place in December to celebrate the winners of the quarterly awards.

The coveted Our People’s Choice Award will also announced at the special ceremony - this award gives patients, carers and members of the public the chance to show their care and appreciation for local NHS staff.

Liz Davenport, TSDFT chief executive, said: “I am hugely proud of our staff and the work they do to support people in Torbay and South Devon to live well and to care for them when they are ill or in need.

“It is great to have our new Our People Awards which recognise the commitment and hard work demonstrated by our staff and teams even, in times of adversity.

“This is the first Our People Awards celebration since we launched in February and I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge congratulations to all of the deserved winners.

“These awards recognise staff across the full breadth and depth of our acute, community and adult social care services who are all doing exceptional work.”

Among the award winners are Torbay Hospital’s Junior Doctors Representative Committee, liver specialist Shelia Needs and radiology quality manager James Reed; the Healthy Living Programme for Type 2 Diabetes at St. Edmunds, Torquay; health visitor Lauren Bone and community dietitians Della Holwill and Emily Cooper.

The chairman’s special award was given to Torbay Hospital’s Covid-19 and flu vaccination team.

TSDFT chairman, Sir Richard Ibbotson, said: “Every day our people and our teams do amazing things to care for the people who use our services, to support and look after each other, to encourage colleagues to develop and grow, to improve our working environment and to make people smile.

“The Our People Awards are a chance to acknowledge this fantastic work and to say thank you to our wonderful staff and teams for all their dedication and commitment.”

Liver specialist Sheila who won the ‘We Work Flexibly Award’, said: “Thank you for this award, I am truly honoured to receive it and am sincerely grateful for the recognition.

“By changing our practice and having access to a community ambulance, we can now go out into the community and visit more vulnerable people in our communities, who often find it difficult to access our services.

“This enables us to build good relationships, gain trust and encourage those people to access our services and address their healthcare needs.”

Patients, carers and the public have until the end of September 2022 to make a nomination for the Our People’s Choice Award.