Liberal Democrat MP, Caroline Voaden, has warned the Government risks ‘decimating’ rural communities, amidst rumours the nature-friendly farming budget is set to be slashed in the upcoming Spending Review.
Farmers across the country are struggling after the economic mismanagement of the previous government, botched trade deals and a cost-of-living crisis.
Voaden said: “It’s clear the Labour party simply don’t understand rural communities. If these cuts go ahead, it will just confirm the contempt in which they hold rural Britain.
“When the Chancellor envisages farming and farmers, I do wonder what it is she sees. Many farmers barely make ends meet. Yet we rely on them to maintain our landscape and produce our food.
“I sincerely hope these cuts don't happen. Farmers need support to farm in a nature friendly way.”
