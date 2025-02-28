A special new school for autistic children is to open in Devon in September.
Run by the Special Partnership Trust, which already runs several special schools in Cornwall and Devon, the Castlebridge School will have two sites - the main one in Ivybridge and a smaller hub site in Tavistock.
The school will provide specialist provision for 120 pupils aged between seven and 16-years-old (Year 3 to Year 11) with high functioning Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC) and who are unable to access mainstream schools due to physical or sensory needs or difficulties.
Autism is a lifelong developmental disability which impacts on a person’s ability to communicate and interact with the world. It can lead to anxiety, communication issues and social isolation.
In many cases these issues will have impacted on their educational progress and self-esteem, and for some pupils also resulted in behaviour that is challenging to others.
The new school will offer smaller class sizes and a tailored curriculum to provide specialist support.
The aim is for pupils to develop transferable skills that will help them achieve nationally recognised academic accreditation.
The first cohort of learners will be educated at satellite hub in Tavistock in September 2025, which is currently having a significant refurbishment planned.
The main site in Ivybridge is projected to open during the 2026/27 academic year and will be built by the Department for Education.
Councillor Lois Samuel, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for children’s SEND improvement services, said Castlebridge will provide autistic children with a “fantastic opportunity” to access their learning and develop the necessary confidence and skills.
“This investment will help more children and young people in Devon who have special educational needs and disabilities achieve their full potential,” he said.