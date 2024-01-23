They point out that sometimes people confuse taking a strong stance against violence and oppression with siding against one group or another and this can fuel the conflict and divide the peace movement, making it less effective. These are Palestinians and Israelis standing together to fight for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and the end of Israeli control and occupation in Gaza and the West Bank. They are urging leaders to commit to a diligent, solution-focused and internationally-facilitated peace process.