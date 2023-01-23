Baker Estates has marked the start of its housing development at Sawmills in Dartington with a ground-breaking ceremony by South Hams Council leader Judy Pearce.
The developer is building 40 two, three and four-bed homes at the greenfield site. Thirty per cent of the homes will be affordable and offered to local people.
Cllr Pearce said: “This development is a great example of what our Joint Local Plan can achieve at a time when increasing affordable housing and reducing energy costs is so crucial.
“The plan allows us to support our residents in tackling climate change and at the same time we are increasing the number of affordable houses in the area. With the current situation of rising fuel bills, solar energy is an effective way to reduce the impact of these increases on us.
“It is such a success to see these additions being implemented in affordable housing. It is a great opportunity, and we hope that our local residents will make the most of these new measures that have been put in place by Baker Estates.”
Baker’s is hosting a pre-launch event at The Cott Inn, Dartington from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday January 26 for prospective buyers to look at the new development plans. The event is by appointment only.
To book an appointment for the pre-launch event visit www.bakerestatesltd.co.uk or phone 01404 819 544.