Pupils at Stoke Fleming Primary School have spread their wings this month and participated in the RSPB's Big Bird Watch, an exciting and educational initiative that combines the joy of nature with the development of key scientific skills.
Each child was given recording sheets and tasked with observing and documenting the bird species spotted around the school grounds. The activity not only encouraged the children to connect with the natural world but also provided a unique opportunity to practice observation and data collection skills. The collected data will be submitted to the RSPB to contribute to a nationwide survey, helping to monitor bird populations and assess how they change over time.
The science curriculum at Stoke Fleming Primary School encouragespupils to learn through exploration and discovery, extending their scientific language and communication skills to explain natural phenomena.
Christopher Harrison, headteacher at Stoke Fleming Primary School, said:
“This has been such a rewarding experience for our pupils. Not only have the children enjoyed engaging with nature, but they have also had the chance to practice important scientific skills like observation, data collection, and analysis.
“We are proud to be part of this nationwide initiative, and it’s wonderful to see our pupils becoming more environmentally aware and contributing to a meaningful cause.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“Taking part in the Big Bird Watch is a fantastic way for pupils to learn about biodiversity and the environment, and everyone at Education South West is delighted that the school has played a part in such a worthwhile project.”
All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.