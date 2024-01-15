Stoke Gabriel Wassail begins with a magical lantern procession, lead by children from Stoke Gabriel Primary School with their willow and paper lanterns, through the community orchard. The Wassail singers will accompany the crowd in the traditional tune, ‘Here we come a-wassailing’. Once at the oldest tree, our Wassail Queen and King will pour cider over the roots of the apple trees before being hoisted high into the tree to put bread soaked in cider in the branches to feed the robins, the spirits of the trees. Everyone gathers around the trees to sing traditional wassail songs as a blessing to bring fruitfulness. The dramatic finale is the firing of shotguns to wake the trees from their winter slumber and chase away any evil spirits which might be lurking in the branches.