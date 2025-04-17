The line-up for this year’s Summer Sessions at Plymouth Hoe has been revealed and includes:

June 12: James with Razorlight, Jamie Webster and Tom A Smith-

Razorlight are an English indie rock band, formed in 2002 in London by lead singer and guitarist Johnny Borrell.

June 13: Pendulum, Wargasm, Hot Milk, Normandie-

Pendulum is an Australian electronic rock band founded in 2002.

June 14: The Corrs, Natalie Imbruglia, Dea Matrona-

The Corrs are an Irish family band consisting of siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim.

Natalie Imbruglia is an Australian and British singer-songwriter and actress.

June 15: Snow Patrol, The Lathums, Somebody’s Child-

Snow Patrol are a Northern Irish–Scottish rock band formed in 1994 in Dundee, Scotland. Gary Lightbody is the band's sole remaining original member.