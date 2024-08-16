A project aimed at exploring the impact of ‘hidden homelessness’ on people in the area has been launched by the University of Plymouth and Citizens Advice.
Researchers want to gain an understanding into the problems faced by people who do not have a home of their own and have to rely on others to keep a roof over their heads in the South Hams, Plymouth and Cornwall.
Hidden homelessness often refers to having to ‘sofa surf’, live in overcrowded shared accommodation or with family or partners where the relationship has broken down.
To obtain the data, researchers are asking people to take part in an anonymous online survey, the results of which will be published in a report that will help shape the future policies for Citizens Advice, as well as other charities and government bodies.
According to the national charity Crisis, social housing shortages, high rental prices and the overall cost of living in recent years have increased the risk of homelessness.
With average house prices now well above the national average in the South Hams, (£382,000) according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), renting a property is not a feasible option for many, either.
Figures from the ONS show that average private rents have risen by 4.8 per cent in the South Hams in the past year, from £895 in July 2023 to £938 last month.
Analysis shows that the average rent for a semi-detached property has risen by five per cent in the past year. For terraced properties, it has increased by 4.6 per cent, and for one-bed properties the average rent has risen by 5.4 per cent.
Research by the charity has also revealed that more than 10,000 people in South Devon and South West Devon are in negative budget, meaning they have more money going out than coming in every month.
Citizens Advice South Hams chief executive, Janie Moor, said: “While everyone is familiar with rough sleeping on the streets, there are many more people living in unsuitable accommodation with no hope of finding their own place and moving on with their lives as rents in our area have continued to soar.
“Working with the researchers at the University of Plymouth, we want to find out how these conditions are affecting people’s lives, such as their mental health, financial wellbeing and practicalities such as sharing bedrooms and living space as an adult.”
Dt Nigel Jackson, associate professor at the University’s Plymouth Business School, said: “This research will be presented to local and national policymakers, housing and homeless organisations and other charities to help form policies that could help ease the situation.
“We really need to hear from people about their situations or those of friends and relatives who may not even consider themselves part of the army of hidden homeless people.”