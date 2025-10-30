Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were asked by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) to reports of suspected ordnance close to at Slapton Memorial car park on October 29.
Their flank team the Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team as well as Devon & Cornwall Police were also called into action
Arriving on scene Coastguard Rescue Officers (CRO’s) from Dartmouth were able to find the device and after an assessment they found it needed to be checked out further by Royal Navy Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.
CRO’s created a cordon and secured the area while awaiting the EOD team from Plymouth.
Once on scene EOD were able to safely remove the device, the cordon was removed and the team were able to stand down.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.