As well as constructing new homes, we also need to find ways to maximise the housing stock we have already. We need to get the absolute most out of each house available. Earlier this year, we launched a scheme to incentivise downsizing homes for those living in a housing association or social housing property. The scheme, designed to help tenants to downsize to smaller homes as their household needs change, is freeing up homes for families struggling in cramped conditions. Fifteen homes have already been freed up, with four more accepted onto the scheme.