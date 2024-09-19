Kingswear Historians have organised their latest talk which is called Emigration from the Port of Dartmouth by Bill Lindsay.
It will be at 7.30pm on Monday October 14 at Kingswear Village Hall.
In the mid-19th century, many ships embarked from Dartmouth on journeys taking emigrants to the New World.
A key figure was a shipowner named William Schaw Lindsay, the speaker’s forefather.
Drawing on diaries held in the National Maritime Museum, Bill will describe these journeys and the type of ships that sailed from the port.
Bill has conducted a lecture tour around the UK in more than 30 centres.
A writer and researcher, he is a member of various maritime societies including the SNR and the Navy Records Society and has written numerous articles and book chapters including a book on his forefather called William Schaw Lindsay Victorian Entrepreneur.
Entry £5 including coffee.