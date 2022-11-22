Tasty treat for volunteers
Saturday 26th November 2022 12:00 pm
Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, and the town’s mace-bearers thanked the 13 “wonderful” volunteers for the time they put into welcoming more than 4,000 visitors to the Tudor Guildhall.
Cllr Price said: “Without the time given by these dedicated volunteers, the public would not be able to enjoy this beautiful historic building.
Although entrance to the Guildhall is free, donations are welcomed and an impressive £3,000 was raised to go towards its upkeep.”
The Guildhall is now closed for the winter but will open again in April 2023.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.