A Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey’s Sherford development has been recognised as one of the best in the UK after winning a top housing industry award.
Mark Tranter, is celebrating after receiving a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from the National House-Building Council (NHBC) for the second year in the row.
Now in its 44th year, the Pride in the Job Quality Awards have become the benchmark for exceptional site managers and are awarded following a rigorous judging process.
Thousands of inspections have taken place to determine this year’s 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites.
Mark said: “I’m delighted to have been recognised as one of the UK’s top site managers for the second year in a row. I’m surrounded by a fantastic team and we’re all dedicated to building homes of the highest quality for our customers. This award is testament to our hard work and I’m delighted our commitment has been recognised.”
Matthew Hemsley, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning homebuilder year after year. This award is thoroughly deserved and we’re incredibly proud of Mark and the team at Sherford for bringing success to the development once again.”
The Quality Award winners will go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.