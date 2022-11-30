It’s part of a long term ambition of the South West Peatland Partnership to re-establish Dartmoor’s globally important bogs and mires. They are at risk of disappearing according to the University of Exeter [2]. And the work is also part of project to secure the future of upland commons, led by the Foundation for Common Land [3]. Those involved included a Devon based artist collective Art & Energy, the Commoners’ Association, the National Trust and the Dartmoor National Park Authority. Dartmoor Headwaters Project officers were also on hand to help. As Tamsin Thomas, the Our Upland Commons Dartmoor project officer, explains: “The restoration task was quite complex, and all about reinstating the water table. The peat hags, or cut outs, were reprofiled, bunds were built and flow deflectors installed to spread the water across the mires. Contractors built timber dams in a tin mining gulley and filled in ditches. We also improved stock access to other brooks and natural watering points across the common to reduce pressure points. And sphagnum moss was planted.