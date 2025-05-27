A woman 'addicted' to wild camping says it has given her several memorable experiences - including seeing the northern lights.
Becky Harrison first tried wild camping almost four years ago and has never stopped ever since.
The 52-year-old from South Hams in Devon said the activity is "magical" as she is able to connect with nature and explore Dartmoor.
And Dartmoor is one of the few places in England where the practice is permitted.
Last week a Supreme Court judgement upheld the right for the practice to continue on the moor - following an unsuccessful appeal by two landowners.
Becky said it was "a relief" when the judgement came to a conclusion.
She added: "I am really happy. It was quite nerve-wracking and emotional.
"I can move on now and go and explore Dartmoor and I can take people with me exploring it."
Becky recalled her first experience of wild camping as being "a bit daunting" in 2021.
She said she didn't know much about Dartmoor, but someone told her she could do wild camping but "I had no idea how to do it".
Becky added: "The first night can be quite daunting you might not get much sleep.
Becky said wild camping had given her several memorable experiences -including seeing the northern lights.
She believes that going hiking, backpacking and camping is "good" for mental health.
Becky added: "Last year I was lucky enough to see the northern lights and it was mind-blowing. I always wanted to see it.
“It was something else and it went on for ages. I had never been able to do that. That was such a special moment.
"It is magical to find a spot you like pitch the tent and watch the stars move and the sun setting - it is just a moment in time that is so wholesome."
Her 14-year-old dog always accompanies Becky on her adventures, which she tries to go on every week.
"I can be out between one to three days," she added.
"It is a way of life, becomes part of your life as nature should be.
"It is really nice to have that break and go freely camping in Dartmoor. Checking a quarry, some ruins, blowing houses and ancient settlements."
But wild camping in Dartmoor is not just positive as the weather tends to "shift" regularly. And she reiterated that safety always comes first.
Becky added: "Sometimes the weather forecast gets it wrong. North Dartmoor is notorious for change. I have been battered by winds and rain.
"Always have a plan b and a back up plan, always make sure you tell somebody where you are and make sure you are warm."
"It is important that you are well equipped and you follow the national park guidelines, have navigation, leave no trace and most importantly enjoy the moment and take it all in."
She said that backpacking campers can often be misinterpreted as fly campers, but she said they are different.
Becky is currently training for her qualification as a hill and moorland leader.
She is hoping to get her qualification by the end of the year to take people out help them navigate, and take them to see the stars and the galaxies.
