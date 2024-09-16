Kingsbridge Rotary Club have presented the Kingsbridge South Hams Hospital with 50 teddy bears for their Minor Injuries Unit (MIU).
President Alan Thorpe said: "We managed to acquire these teddy bears from a Rotary Club in Wales when they had been left over following an event.
We also heard that the nurses at the local hospital would be interested in receiving them to give to the children in the MIU when they came in for emergency treatment for minor injuries."
Each teddy had a message "with love from Kingsbridge Rotary" and nursing staff were delighted to have them to help young children who suffered trauma following their injuries.