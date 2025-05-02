At a time when hospices across the UK are grappling with significant financial challenges, Rowcroft Hospice is launching its ‘Sponsor a Nurse’ regular giving scheme in a bid to secure the future of hospice care in South Devon.
In response to increasing pressures on funding, Rowcroft Hospice is encouraging its local community to support the essential work of its skilled nurses and clinical teams through regular monthly donations.
The ‘Sponsor a Nurse’ initiative, which forms part of the charity's strategy to increase income, aims to ensure that Rowcroft can continue providing vital care to people at the end of life across the region.
“Around three-quarters of our income comes from the amazing generosity of our local community, and we continue to rely heavily upon them for their support,” said Mark Hawkins, CEO of Rowcroft Hospice.
“Our new ‘Sponsor a Nurse’ fundraising scheme offers an easy way for our community to support us through regular gifts that will be a lifeline in keeping our care going.”
The launch of Rowcroft’s ‘Sponsor a Nurse’ comes at a time when UK hospices are struggling with financial challenges including increased costs, low government funding and a decline in donations, coupled with an escalating demand for end-of-life care.
Taking effect this April, the increases in National Insurance Contributions and the National Living Wage will add to the already significant challenges for hospices.
The government has recently pledged to increase support, but many hospices across the UK are having to cut services due to a lack of funding.
While Rowcroft warmly welcomed the government’s announcement that the hospice will receive an additional £159,000 to help improve its facilities, buildings and equipment, the charity warns that sustainable funding is needed.
“Unfortunately this additional funding is ring-fenced for capital projects only and cannot be used to cover the rising costs of delivering our care,” added Mark Hawkins.
“Our hospice’s running costs now total £11m each year, with only 24 per cent of our care funded by the NHS, so we are joining national calls for a more sustainable funding solution for hospices, urging the government to address the long-term financial challenges facing the sector.
In the meantime, we are reliant on the community’s generosity through donations and gifts in Wills, and by supporting our shops and cafés and our Lottery.”
Vicky Bartlett, Rowcroft’s Director of Patient Care, commented:
“Our loyal community has always been there for us, and we’re incredibly grateful for their unwavering support. But now, as we face these financial challenges, we need their help again. By sponsoring a nurse through a regular monthly donation, your contribution will directly enable our skilled nurses and clinical teams to provide vital end-of-life care, ensuring that your loved ones and neighbours receive the support they deserve at a time when they need it most.”
To find out more about Rowcroft’s ‘Sponsor a Nurse’ initiative and how you can help, visit: rowcrofthospice.org.uk/nurse or call 01803 217642 to speak to a member of the hospice team.