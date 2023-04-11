Adrian Heaps of Crowthers Hill, Dartmouth was due to have been charged at Newton Abbot Magistrates Court on Wednesday April 12 with three counts of assault including one against a police officer.
The 19-year-old is accused of assaulting Toby Boothroyd, causing him actual bodily harm, in Torquay on 3 September 2022.
The teenager is accused on the same date of assaulting Reece Dolan by beating him, in Torquay.
He was also charged with assaulting PC 387 Winstone acting in the exercise of his functions, by beating him in Torquay on 3 October 2022.