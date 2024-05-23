Ivybridge Community College entered three teams of students in the annual Ten Tors Expedition and all successfully completed the course.
Following a wet winter training season, the sun turned up for the weekend.
This posed a challenge that most had not experienced.
Due to the extreme heat, teams were held at checkpoints, prolonging their time to finish.
Despite this, the teams finished in good time on Sunday.
Two teams completed the thirty-five mile challenge and the other team completed the forty-five mile challenge.
The success of the teams celebrates the training and commitment they have received from the many volunteers in the build up to the event.
Students completing the 35 Mile Challenge included, Isaac Gaches-King, Matthew Gibson, Edryd Hill, Jonah Johnson, Luke Milner, William Patterson-Green, Isla Peters, Emily Rowlands, John Sampson, Max Searle, Matthew Shipton, and Henry Studd.
Students completing the 45 Mile Challenge were Noah Gallichan, Max Harris, Molly Harvey, Toby Longworth, Alex Tidd and Anguis Wilson.