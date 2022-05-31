Tenants are paying over the odds for gas, claims resident

Retired statistician Matthew Jee has accused his social housing provider LiveWest of levying an “inefficiency tax” on tenants who have condensing gas boilers fitted.

The pensioner says incorrectly calibrated boilers are costing householders £250 a year – a sum which may force some to chose eating over heating.

He fears this will result in vulnerable people dying of the cold this winter.

Matthew, of Hayes Close, Bridgetown, managed to reset the boiler for his one-bed bungalow to run more efficiently at a lower temperature but says not everyone is capable of doing this.

LiveWest also replaced his radiators with bigger ones which are more suited to running at lower temperatures and are therefore able to keep his home warm.

He is calling for the housing provider to do the same for all its tenants who find themselves in a similar position.

By failing to do so, LiveWest is wasting householders “precious money” he claimed.

“Reluctantly, I’ve become something of an accidental expert on this issue,” Matthew said. “This is due firstly to trying to find ways to be energy efficient, and secondly, to LiveWest’s utter intransigence in recognising that, as owners, installers and maintainers of tens of thousands of these boilers, they have a legal duty of care obligation to their tenants to put right what is wrong.

“In failing to do this they are effectively levying what I refer to as an ‘inefficiency tax’ on their tenants.”

Matthew Jee ( . ) ( . )

Condensing gas boilers take excess heat from the flu to pre-heat the radiator circuit, which reduces gas consumption and bills – but only when set up correctly.

When his new boiler was installed five years ago Matthew was told to run the radiator circuit at 70 degrees C.

Looking at energy saving measures due to a huge rise in his heating bill, Matthew contacted experts at boiler manufacturer Worcester-Bosch and was told running his radiator circuit at a lower temperature would save him 25 per cent on his gas bill.

He now runs his radiator at 50C and says it is “working fabulously.”

“My annual estimated usage is dropping on my monthly bills already and significantly,” he stated.

The engineers also advised Matthew to adjust the heat output of his boiler from the maximum 24KW, which is suitable for a five bed house, to the minimum 7KW which is suitable for his one-bed bungalow.

He said: “Changes made now shouldn’t be consumer guesswork when LiveWest have a legal duty of care not to waste tenants money.

“So really it can’t be suggested that tenants can read the boiler manual, go against the advice to run at 70C offered by the installer, and discover and make these changes for themselves.

“Why would they? How could they? Yet that is what LiveWest are suggesting.

“I am angered by their approach of corporate denial of responsibility, and their silly suggestion that my 80 and 90-year-old neighbours will decipher a boiler manual, and make changes that go against what the installer told them to do.

“I will save £250 on gas this year by making these changes, and still have a warm home.

“Most of LiveWest’s other tenants will not enjoy this saving.

“It will lead some to choosing between heating and eating. It will lead some to not turning on their boilers.

“I do not think it hyperbolic to suggest that, unless the situation is remedied, people will likely die due to this in the coming winter.”

Justin Davison, LiveWest’s head of mechanical and electrical systems and compliance, said:“We are sorry to hear about Mr Jee’s concerns about his boiler and we have been working with him to address these.

“Mr Jee’s boiler was fitted to industry and the manufacturer’s warranty standards and settings.

“The boiler has been serviced annually by a qualified engineer and the latest service check took place today (Friday) which found his boiler is performing as requires and is safe and functional.

“All of our engineers are happy to provide additional advice and support to customers when installing a new boiler and when undertaking annual gas safety.

“Also, our Customer Service team are available to answer any questions our customers may have regarding the heating system in their home.

“Our customers have access to boiler manufacturer instructions, which include steps to adjust the end user controls, giving customers the choice to alter the settings to meet their individual heating and hot water requirements.

“Our engineers are very happy to provide additional advice and support to customers when installing a new boiler and when undertaking annual gas safety inspections.

“We recognise at the current time households are feeling the squeeze, and we have put in place additional support for our customers, including appointing an energy adviser.