Kingsbridge Lawn Tennis Club have organised a Tennis Festival over the weekend on Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4.
It’s also a celebration of 50 years of tennis for the club and of the three brand new all-weather courts.
On Saturday June 3 there will be a junior coaching morning with five to nine year olds between 9.30am and 10.30am and 10 to 14 year olds between 10.30am and 11.30am. Equipment is provided.
There’s free play from 2pm onwards — all levels welcome — beginners, rusty rackets and Wimbledon champions.