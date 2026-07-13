The murder of Ann Widdecombe is now being treated as a terrorism-related incident, police have announced.
Devon and Cornwall Police say the investigation is now being led by Counter Terrorism policing (CTP) and the suspect who was arrested in Rotherham on Saturday has been re-arrested “on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.
The force had previously said there was “no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident”.
But today (Monday, July 13) they released a statement saying:
“New information and evidence has come to light during what has been a dynamic and complex investigation and as a result, Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) is now leading the investigation.
“The man in custody has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
“CTPSE will continue to work closely with colleagues from the Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team and across the Counter Terrorism Policing network in an effort to establish the full circumstances of the incident which led to this murder investigation.”
Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said: “Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation.
“We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.
“Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police.
“We would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of the investigation.”
Specialist officers from across the CTP network have been working alongside colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police since the murder investigation was launched last week.
Officers were called to Ms Widdecombe’s home at Haytor, Devon, by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday 9 July.
The 78-year-old former Tory MP was found dead inside, having sustained serious injuries.
A 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday 11 July.
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