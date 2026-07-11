Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the death of Ann WIddecombe.
In a statement issued tonight (Saturday, July 11) Devon & Cornwall Police has said that a 28-year-old man was arrested at an address in the South Yorkshire area this evening [11 July] on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe.
The suspect, who is described by police as a white British national, is now in police custody.
A spokesman for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “ We were supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police.
“At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident and as a force we retain primacy of the investigation. Miss Widdecombe’s family have been informed of the development.”
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