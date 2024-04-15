The proposed deal would transfer significant decision-making powers and funding from Whitehall to Devon and Torbay, so that important decisions on local priorities, such as jobs and skills, housing, and the environment, can be made locally.
Nearly 900 responses to the consultation were received from individuals and a broad cross-section of organisations and 31 roundtable meetings were held across Devon and Torbay, attended by more than 700 people.
Councillor John Hart, Leader of Devon County Council, said:
“I want to thank everyone who took part in our recent consultation, and to all those who contributed to the debates in events held across Devon and Torbay. All of the comments received have helped inform our decisions.
“On the general principle of whether residents in Devon and Torbay would be better served through devolution of powers and funding, there is consensus of agreement. Decisions made locally on issues that matter most to local residents is a game-changer for the people of Devon and Torbay, and it will open up many more opportunities to improve public services and work closely with Government. How we work across our existing local government structure, and with our partners is key to how this will work.”
Devon County Council’s Cabinet meets on Monday 22 April, and Torbay Council’s Cabinet meets on Thursday 25 April to consider the consultation analysis and to discuss the next steps.