We’d love to see how you’re enjoying the South Hams. Whether it’s a peaceful riverside stroll, a clifftop walk along the South West Coast Path, or a snapshot of local wildlife, send us your best pictures from across the area.
Perhaps you’ve captured the early morning mist over Dartmoor, the first boats heading out to sea, or a picturesque village in full bloom. Whatever catches your eye, we want to feature the beauty of the region through the lens of our readers.
Send your pictures to [email protected] for a chance to be featured in print and online. Let’s celebrate the South Hams in all its photographic glory.
Baltic View Ian Franklin (Baltic View Ian Franklin)
Beesands Tony Atkin (Beesands Tony Atkin)
Bridleway from Didworthy to Lutton Jeff Collins (Bridleway from Didworthy to Lutton Jeff Collins)
Causway across Newton Creek Chris Allen (Causway across Newton Creek Chris Allen)
Fallen Tree Totnes Carolyn Norris (Fallen Tree Totnes Carolyn Norris)
Ford and stepping stones, South Pool Creek, South Pool N Chadwick (Ford and stepping stones, South Pool Creek, South Pool N Chadwick)
Gull-able - Roger Dunn (Gull-able - Roger Dunn)
Halwell from near Moreleigh - Richard Knights (Halwell from near Moreleigh - Richard Knights)
Reflections James Miller (Reflections James Miller)
Tombolo beach and Bigbury-on-Sea from Burgh Island - Derek Harper (Tombolo beach and Bigbury-on-Sea from Burgh Island - Derek Harper)
Chilly Morning David McAuliffe (Chilly Morning David McAuliffe)