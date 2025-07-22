Britain’s butterflies are in trouble — and this summer, you can help, simply by spending 15 minutes outdoors.
The Big Butterfly Count, organised by wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation, is back from 18 July to 10 August 2025. This annual citizen science project invites the public to record sightings of butterflies and day-flying moths across the UK. With over 80 percent of species in long-term decline, organisers are calling this year’s event a “nationwide rescue mission” and urging as many people as possible to take part.
No special skills or equipment are required. Just step outside, pick a spot — whether a garden, park, woodland path or balcony — and count the butterflies you see for 15 minutes. Your findings can be submitted via the free Big Butterfly Count app or online at www.bigbutterflycount.org.
This isn’t just a peaceful summer activity; it’s a powerful act of conservation. Last year’s Count revealed the lowest butterfly numbers in the survey’s history, prompting Butterfly Conservation to declare a Butterfly Emergency. The results showed a deeply concerning decline, with butterflies struggling against a backdrop of habitat degradation, climate breakdown and pesticide use.
“This is a chance to turn curiosity into conservation and make a real contribution to protecting butterflies in the UK for generations to come,” said Dr Richard Fox, Head of Science at Butterfly Conservation. “Butterflies are beautiful, yes — but they’re also incredibly important bioindicators.
“If we lose butterflies, we lose more than beauty — we lose balance in our ecosystems and that will have serious repercussions for wildlife in the UK. Taking part in the Big Butterfly Count only takes 15 minutes and it’s something everybody can do. If you do one thing for nature this year, get out for the Count this summer! – Every count really does make a difference.”
To support the Count locally, Bolberry Down in South Devon will host a special event on Saturday 27 July from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Visitors can join a 1.5-mile guided walk, learn more about butterflies and moths from local experts, and take part in the Count while enjoying one of the area’s most scenic spots.
Meanwhile, Killerton House is hosting daily butterfly spotting opportunities for free until 10 August, giving families and nature lovers a chance to contribute during a relaxing summer day out.
Whether you see a Red Admiral, a Common Blue, or a kaleidoscope of Meadow Browns, your sightings help build a real-time map of UK butterfly populations. These delicate insects are a powerful warning sign of environmental change — when they struggle, so do birds, bees, and whole ecosystems.
Butterflies are disappearing because their habitats are being destroyed and the climate they thrive in is becoming more unpredictable. Populations may also be declining as a result of pesticide use, both commercially and in home gardens. Even products labelled “pollinator friendly” can be harmful. Conservationists are encouraging the public to garden more naturally — by allowing wild spaces to flourish, reducing chemicals, and planting butterfly-friendly flowers — to help turn the tide.
This summer, step outside, slow down, and reconnect with nature. Whether you’re a schoolchild, grandparent, dog walker or office worker on your lunch break, you can make a difference.
Become a citizen scientist. Be part of the comeback. Help bring butterflies and wild spaces across the UK back to life.
