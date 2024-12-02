Kingswear Historians next meeting is on December 9, Kingswear Village Hall at 7.30pm.
The speaker is Ian Fraser who lives locally and has studied the life and times of Nelson.
He will be using the well known picture, “The Death of Nelson” by A.W.Devis.
As Nelson lies dying in the cockpit of HMS Victory, he is surrounded by 11 of his crew.
Who are they and why are they there?
All will be explained.
This should be a fascinating talk which will give real insight into the life of one of England’s greatest heroes.
Ian has lived in the village since 1991.
As this is also their Christmas meeting there will be mince pies and mulled wine.