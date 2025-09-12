Specialist education provider The Outdoors School has received a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted after a recent inspection.
It’s the second time that the school, which is based entirely outdoors, has earned this rating.
The report found The Outdoors Group to be good in all areas, including quality of education, personal development and behaviour and attitudes. Inspectors noted the strength of the school’s pastoral support and standard of work with learners, many of whom have experienced trauma or struggled in previous educational settings.
Inspectors said: “The school’s work to support pupils’ understanding of mental health is a particular strength. Pupils learn to identify and manage their feelings. They learn strategies to improve their mental health and how to seek support if they are struggling.”
Inspectors also confirmed that the school meets all Independent School Standards, crediting the commitment and hard work of every member of staff.
Head of School, Adrian Roberts, said: “This recognition reflects the dedication, care, and expertise of our staff, the resilience and achievements of our learners, and the support of our families and wider community.
“From the very beginning, our mission has been clear: to provide a safe, nurturing, and inspiring environment where every learner can thrive, regardless of the challenges they face. This report affirms that we are delivering on that commitment, ensuring our pupils feel a strong sense of belonging as they develop the skills, confidence, and independence they need for the future.”
The Outdoors School takes a holistic, project-based and learner-led approach to education. As a special school for neurodivergent young people and those with social, emotional and mental health needs, emotional wellbeing is central to its ethos, a strength recognised in the inspection.
The Ofsted rating is the latest in a series of awards and accreditations received by the school.
The Outdoors School now runs across four sites, Shillingford, Crediton, South Brent and Tiverton, supporting around 100 learners aged 7 to 16.
