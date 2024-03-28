Velarde presents The Shape of Now, an exhibition of calm and contemplative works in paint, wood, plaster and clay that express ideas through dot, line, circle and simplicity of form. Artist Helen Booth studied Fine Art Painting at Wimbledon School of Art and in 2019 won the Pollock Krasner Foundation Award for Painting. She uses a simple language of dots and muted colour to explore the molecular wonder of the atmospheric world that surrounds us. The silence of snowfall, the atomic structure of frozen water and the subtleties of winter light are all expressed on canvas in a limited palette of whites and repeated, dotted marks which merge space and sensory experience, reminding us of the interconnectedness of ourselves and spatial reality.