It’s General Election Day.
The polls opened at 7am and will close tonight at 10pm.
For the first time at a general election you will have to bring a form of photo ID such as a passport or driving licence to cast your vote.
The candidates standing in South Devon in alphabetical order are:
Michael Bagley (Reform UK)
Robert Bagnall (Green Party)
Becca Collings (Heritage Party)
Anthony Mangnall (Conservative and Unionist Party)
Daniel Steel (Labour Party)
and Caroline Voaden (Liberal Democrats)
The candidates for South West Devon are:
Sarah Allen (Labour Party)
Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrats)
Ben Davy (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Stephen Horner (Reform UK)
Darryl Christian Ingram (Heritage Party)
Lauren McLay (Green Party)
Rebecca Smith (Conservative and Unionist Party)
Alan Charles Spencer (Independent)
The counts will be taking place at Follaton House in Totnes for South Devon and Plymouth Life Centre for South West Devon and the results aren’t expected until around 3.30am for South Devon and 5am for South West Devon.
Our reporters Tom Ladds and Richard Harding will be following developments through the night at the counts on our websites and social media.