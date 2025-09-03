Back home, the celebrations continued with a special screening at Kings Cinema, Kingsbridge, where the cast’s South Hams connections made the night even more meaningful. “The audience response to the film was incredible at both premieres, but it was lovely to see everyone’s reactions at the local premiere in Kingsbridge. It was really special. We had over 100 friends and family turn up, and when the audience cheered it was a real tearjerking moment for us.”