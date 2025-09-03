Salcombe took centre stage on the silver screen last week, as the South Hams featured heavily in Disney’s latest big release The Roses.
Despite being set in California, Salcombe and the surrounding coastline were used to capture the picture-perfect blue seas and dramatic cliff faces that help define the film’s backdrop.
Sharp-eyed viewers will spot many recognisable landmarks, including much-loved seaside restaurant, The Winking Prawn. The venue was used as a hub throughout filming and quickly became a cast and crew favourite — thanks in no small part to the warm welcome and laid-back atmosphere regulars to the area will know well.
As a result, The Winking Prawn team were invited as VIPs to the London premiere of The Roses on Thursday 28 August. Owners Mark Goodey and Jane Tyler, along with manager Lucy Culkin and their family, joined the stars on the red carpet.
“It was a great honour to be invited to the London Premiere by Disney,” says Lucy. “We went as a family; myself, my parents, my brother and my partner who I actually met on the film set.
“Some of the cast and crew, including Olivia [Colman], came over and were so happy to see us again. They shared fond memories of filming, and their downtime in Devon exploring the local area. They all say they’ll be back.”
+ 7
(View All)
All family, friends and special guests for The Roses Kingsbridge premiere
Starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in a modern revisal of the 1989 dark comedy The War of the Roses, the film also features Andy Samberg, Ncuti Gatwa and Kate McKinnon.
“It was an overwhelming experience to see the on-screen transformation and Olivia Colman’s character journey in The Winking Prawn, and the other outstanding areas of Devon,” says Lucy.
Back home, the celebrations continued with a special screening at Kings Cinema, Kingsbridge, where the cast’s South Hams connections made the night even more meaningful. “The audience response to the film was incredible at both premieres, but it was lovely to see everyone’s reactions at the local premiere in Kingsbridge. It was really special. We had over 100 friends and family turn up, and when the audience cheered it was a real tearjerking moment for us.”
Reflecting on it all, Lucy adds: “It was a memorable experience. The film is amazing — so well done, and at a time when I think locally, nationally and even globally we all need a bit of a laugh out loud moment, you must go and see it.”
Disney and Searchlight Pictures teamed up to take over The Winking Prawn one more time, turning the venue into ‘We’ve Got Crabs’ - Colman’s fictitious cafe. Visitors can immerse themselves in the film scenery whilst enjoying limited edition products up until 12 September.
With Devon’s coastline, community spirit and even its restaurants now immortalised on screen, The Roses is not just a Hollywood story — it’s a South Hams story too.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.