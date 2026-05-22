Crowds at the second day of the Devon County Show yesterday (Friday, May 22) were blessed with a glorious day of warm sunshine and an abundance of entertainment.
The three-day agricultural and family event features thousands of animals, the best of local produce, rural crafts and main-ring fun to keep all ages happy.
Friday saw the first of the livestock parades in the main arena as the best of the best in classes of cattle, sheep, pigs and goats were shown off to the public and supreme champions received their trophies.
Earlier in the day the highly skilled horses and riders of Atkinson Action Horses wowed the crowds in the main ring while younger visitors enjoyed the Farmwise feature, an interactive, hands-on educational zone designed for children to learn about agriculture and food production.
And for those who found everything a bit too much there was even the opportunity to chill out and hug a tree in the showground’s Bluebell Wood area.
The show enters it final day today (Saturday, May 23) with high-adrenaline stunt show motorcycle thrills from Bolddog Lings FMX plus a visit from Farmer Will - a full-time livestock farmer from Buckinghamshire, who comes from a proud multi-generational farming family and is a leading voice for modern agriculture.
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