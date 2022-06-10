Three men charged with murder

(File image )
Police have charged two more men with murder, following the death of a man on the A38.
The incident happened at St Budeaux on the evening of Thursday, May 12.
Police had previously charged Benjamin Parry, aged 42, from Devonport, Plymouth, with murder. He remains on remand awaiting trial.
Following an investigation, a further two individuals have now been charged.
Thomas Pawley, aged 32, from Ivybridge, and Chad Brading, aged 36, from Plymouth, have both also been charged with murder.
Both men are due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today.
The charges are in connection with the death of 59-year-old David Crawford from Ivybridge.
