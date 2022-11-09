An image of Thurlestone Hotel has taken centre stage of a new charity Monopoly game.
The charity project was created to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rowcroft Hospice in Torquay and to raise money for them. The hospice have teamed up with Winning Moves, a subsidiary of Hasbro, to launch the special ‘South Devon and Torbay’ version of the game.
The board includes over 40 iconic local locations, venues and businesses, including the Newton Abbot Racecourse, Kents Cavern, Woodlands, Pennywell Farm and Paignton Zoo. On the board, Thurlestone Hotel had taken prime position in the Mayfair slot.
The image of the hotel was taken by photographer Liz Elmont and depicts the hotel in all its glory.
Liz said of the image: “I first visited the Thurlestone Hotel some years ago to celebrate my parents Golden Wedding anniversary and have been several times since. It is my absolute favourite place to be in the whole world and of course my camera comes too. I have provided the hotel with several photos over the last few years and was absolutely thrilled to hear they had chosen my night time shot of the hotel to feature on this new game of Monopoly.”
Liz has been a professional photographer for eleven years. She said, “I have always had an interest in photography and after moving to West Somerset in 2011 I started taking it more seriously. I have produced images for lots of businesses and societies including Somerset County Council, The Kennel Club, and Exmoor Magazine. I have even provided illustrations for a book published by the Exmoor Society.”
The hospice hope this new game will raise some crucial funds for their charity.
Rowcroft Hospice’s CEO Mark Hawkins said of the project: “We’re delighted to have been selected by Hasbro to develop this localised edition where players travel around South Devon visiting fabulous local attractions in a fun and exciting game that’s a firm favourite with all the family. The development of this game is a timely initiative as it coincides with our 40th anniversary year... it provides a ground-breaking new income stream for the hospice to support patients with life-limiting illnesses across South Devon.”
The new Monopoly game can be ordered online for £30 and is also available to purchase in Rowcroft’s shops across South Devon.