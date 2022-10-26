Subscribe newsletter
As Christmas approaches, experts warn that people could be more at risk of scams, and have provided tips to avoid this, with specialists at scams.info coming up with five steps to help people avoid getting scammed.
In 2021, 2.14 billion people shopped online, and during this time more than 35 percent of all scams worldwide were online shopping scams, so people are especially at risk this time of year as they get online to buy their Christmas shopping.
People are also more vulnerable when purchasing resale or pre-loved items, which are becoming ever more popular as the cost of living crisis hits households. Thus, the experts at Scams.info have provided some helpful tips on how to detect a scam to prevent people from falling for one.
1. Pay attention to the payment method:
Experts warn that when shopping online, always making a payment through the website itself is crucial. Often online scammers might put pressure on a buyer not to use a site’s secure payment methods, but instead pay through a bank transfer before the product has been seen or received.
2. Demand current photos of the product:
Whatever pre-loved item is being purchased, demand that the seller send a recent photo of it. Ask them to set the product next to a piece of paper with your name written on it, for example. If they’re unwilling to do so, chances are they don’t have the product at all, so don’t proceed with the transaction.
3. Look out for extremely low-priced products:
Products sold for unbelievably low prices are a definite warning sign. Research well and look around other websites to check the average price of the product being purchased. Remember: if the price seems way too good to be true, it most likely is.
4. Check the seller’s profile:
Ideally, the seller should have reviews on their profile from previous buyers that can be looked through. Also be aware of too many positive reviews which sound the same. Inspect the profile carefully for anything that might look suspicious and if you see something, don’t risk buying from that seller.
5. Decline overpayments if you’re the seller:
While it might not happen too often, scammers may target sellers as well. They may pay more than the set price and then say they’ve made a mistake before asking for a partial refund. The seller will send the refund, only to discover the original payment had been cancelled. If a person is acting suspicious when you decline an overpayment and ask for the correct amount, it could mean they’re a scammer.
To find out more, visit https://www.scams.info.
