Patients at Torbay Hospital are set to benefit from enhanced rehabilitation thanks to a generous donation from the Torbay Hospital League of Friends.
The League has funded state-of-the-art hand therapy equipment, including five GripAble devices and five tablets, alongside four biometrics electronic goniometers, with a total investment of £20,536.
Suzie Smith, Clinical Lead for the Hand Therapy Team, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this support from the League of Friends. The new GripAble devices will help our patients regain strength and movement in their hands and wrists, using interactive games and real-time feedback.
“These tools are especially valuable for people recovering from an injury or living with long-term conditions such as arthritis, enabling them to track their progress and stay motivated throughout their rehabilitation.”
The biometrics goniometers will make it easier for clinicians to measure joint movement and monitor improvements over time, particularly for patients with complex hand conditions.
“Having access to this technology means we can provide more personalised care and help people achieve better outcomes,” Suzie added.
Martin Tucker, Chair of Torbay Hospital League of Friends, commented: “We are proud to support the Hand Therapy Team in its work to help people recover and regain independence. Our motto is ‘Helping to Care’, and we are thrilled that this donation will make a real difference to patients and staff at Torbay Hospital.”
Torbay Hospital League of Friends has been supporting Torbay Hospital for more than 70 years and received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2012.
The League continues to fund equipment and improvements that go above and beyond NHS provision, always with the aim of enhancing patient care and experience.
For more information about the League of Friends and how you can support their work, visit www.thlof.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.