Torquay Girls Grammar School A Level examination results have broken previous records with a quarter of all students achieving at least one A or A*, and almost half of all students that studied at TGGS Sixth Form achieved two or more A* or A Grades.
Headteacher Ms Forster said ‘We are really proud of our students and it gives us so much joy when we see that they are able to pursue their dreams for their future as a result of their success in the A Level Exams’.
There are too many to mention but Mrs Grigg, Head of Sixth Form, would like to make a special mention of Charlotte Fulton who achieved three A* grades and is going to study Media and Creative Industries at Warwick. Bethany Hine achieved all A*s and will continue to study math at Bath University. Daisy Mallandaine, another student with all A*s has been accepted at Imperial College London to study Chemical Engineering. Niranjana Narayana also achieved all A*s and will study Medicine at Edinburgh. We also saw much Oxbridge Success, for example, Jessica Gregory will be studying German and Russian at Oxford after achieving two A*s and two As. Bethany Watson achieved two A*s and an A and will be studying History at Cambridge.
Despite the huge increase in the number of applicants and subsequent competitiveness for Medicine, Vet and Dentistry courses, we have had huge success. Eleanor Sexton received offers from all four of her choices. After achieving A*/A grades, she is off to study medicine at Sheffield. Jessica Martin is also off to read medicine at UCL; she achieved an A* and 2 As. Jessica’s achievements are all the more remarkable as she had to move schools from Cyprus during the Pandemic. She also found the time to run the Medsoc group alongside Niranjana, preparing not just herself but leading other students through the rigorous medicine application procedure. Lexi Bryant achieved all As and will be studying Dentistry at Cardiff and Annabel Easterfield, who joined TGGS for Sixth Form has a place to study Veterinary Science at Bristol University
Ms Forster added, "It was wonderful to see many students pursuing Engineering, Computing and Maths at university."
Polly Dyke is using her two A*s and an A to study Maths at Bath University alongside Bethany and Daisy. Anna Fulton will also be studying at Bath reading Physics and Astrophysics after achieving two A*s and a B. Niamh Stokes, who achieved all A*/As will also be studying Structural Engineering and Architecture at Bath.
As a former Head of Geography, Mrs Grigg also commented that it is also really pleasing that so many students want to study degrees so they can make a real difference to our planet as well as local communities. Iona Farquharson gained two A*s and an A and will be studying Marine Vertebrate Conservation at Bangor University after a gap year working on global conservation projects. She achieved this alongside working on local conservation projects such as monitoring bats.
Ms Forster said: ‘Our Sixth Form has gone from strength to strength and we are excited to be offering these opportunities to boys from September 2025.’