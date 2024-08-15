Despite the huge increase in the number of applicants and subsequent competitiveness for Medicine, Vet and Dentistry courses, we have had huge success. Eleanor Sexton received offers from all four of her choices. After achieving A*/A grades, she is off to study medicine at Sheffield. Jessica Martin is also off to read medicine at UCL; she achieved an A* and 2 As. Jessica’s achievements are all the more remarkable as she had to move schools from Cyprus during the Pandemic. She also found the time to run the Medsoc group alongside Niranjana, preparing not just herself but leading other students through the rigorous medicine application procedure. Lexi Bryant achieved all As and will be studying Dentistry at Cardiff and Annabel Easterfield, who joined TGGS for Sixth Form has a place to study Veterinary Science at Bristol University