The proposed redevelopment of The Strand in Torquay as an upscale boutique hotel, is gathering pace, with strong interest from leading hotel brands and operators, signalling a promising new phase for the town’s most prominent waterfront site.
Despite Torquay having a good stock of hotel accommodation, the market has delivered a clear verdict on what is still needed.
With over 96 per cent of existing hotel rooms in Torbay positioned in the economy to upper midscale sectors, and only 15 rooms currently classified as upscale, the area is significantly underserved at the higher end of the market.
The proposed circa 154-key hotel, featuring 121 rooms and 33 suites, aims to fill that gap with a premium offering that could catalyse further development to serve a new demographic attracted to into the town.
The site, 7-14 The Strand, including the former Debenhams department store, has long been earmarked for redevelopment.
Previous proposals for residential use were deemed unviable, risking stagnation in an area that desperately needs investment.
The hotel scheme, backed by us and supported by our regeneration partners Milligan and Willmott Dixon, is now seen as the most feasible and impactful route forward. Commercial real estate firm Colliers is leading the brand and operator search for the proposed redevelopment.
Over the summer, the development team has engaged with the public, local businesses, local schools and South Devon College seeking feedback on the proposals.
Central to the proposal is a large public stairway connecting the Strand with The Terrace, improving access to the harbour for those using the Harbour car park and Hilton and Premier Inn guests.
Cllr Chris Lewis, Deputy Leader of Torbay Council designates The Strand as a “very important frontage for the town,” and the hotel is a key component of this strategy.
“The area’s connectivity—just five minutes from Torquay’s Station and 40 minutes from Exeter Airport—adds to its appeal for both leisure and business travellers.”
Beyond tourism, the hotel is expected to generate year-round employment and training opportunities, particularly in hospitality management.
It will also support local businesses through increased footfall and complementary services.
“Interest from major hotel operators is a strong signal that Torquay is on the rise,” said Stuart Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Milligan “The Strand offers a unique opportunity to deliver a high-quality development that benefits both visitors and the local community.”
Chris Wheeler, Regional Head of Land and Development at Willmott Dixon said: “This project represents a pivotal moment for Torquay’s waterfront.
“By transforming The Strand into a vibrant, upscale destination, it will unlock long-term economic and social value for the community. “
Cherise Smith from Colliers’ Hotel Advisory Services said, “We know that the development of a new quality hotel along The Strand will be hugely popular thanks to the areas’ strong leisure tourism market and current supply limited to budget and mid-range offerings. We’re thrilled to be working with the Willmott Dixon and Milligan Regeneration Partnership to deliver a scheme which will complement the wider regeneration strategy of Torquay, and are excited that many major brands and operators are also interested in getting involved.”
