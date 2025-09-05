The Derriford Hospital maternity team has recently introduced a key change aimed at improving patient experience and the quality of early care by moving patients first antenatal booking appointments from over the phone to face-to-face.
Following feedback from service users, the team has been trialling in-person appointments for some expecting patients.
The new approach first rolled out in July 2025 and, after some refinements, has relaunched in August. Since then, many patients have commented the experience has been noticeably better in comparison to previous pregnancies, where first contact was over the phone.
This change is part of a wider maternity and neonatal improvement programme, which looks at ways we can offer more personalised care right from the beginning.
Speaking about the success of the pilot so far, and why it’s important, Clara Soutby, Maternity Matron for Community and Outpatients says: “It’s really important for us to ensure that patients first contact with our team is positive. We want them to have a good experience, have any questions they may have answered, and most importantly to feel safe.”Maternity team members stood in front of antenatal sign.
The response from both patients and staff has been positive already. Patients feel seen and listened too, and staff have been enjoying the face-to-face approach”.
Patients have also praised the staff for being warm and welcoming during their appointments. Some patients, who have used this service before said that it is a huge improvement from their previous pregnancy when the appointment was over the phone.
With the success of the pilot, plans are now in place to continue offering face-to-face first appointments and extend this approach more widely.
Clara says “It's a positive step forward in our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care for every family”.
