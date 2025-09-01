A double headline of South West talent are coming to the Barbican Theatre on Thursday September 11 at 8pm
Anna Ling and Jan Fazal will be performing both with their respective bands of exceptional musicians.
Support from the night comes from Cornish singer/songwriter Anna Anise.
Jon Fazal’s music is characterised by intimate, honest lyrics and infectious melodies, often within a haze of nostalgia.
Blending elements of indie, folk and baroque-pop, his ‘heartfelt and intimate’ storytelling has been compared to that of the Kinks, Elliott Smith and Bob Dylan.
Jon will be performing new songs with his band as well as those from his debut album After Everything, released last summer.
Anna Ling’s music is an invitation into a space where intricate folk melodies, raw storytelling, and a deep love of harmony converge. A singer-songwriter based in wild landscapes of Devon, Anna has spent years honing her craft in intimate and world-class venues and festivals alike. With a voice that can be both delicate and commanding, her songs explore the universal found in the everyday.
Rooted in folk traditions but not bound by them, Anna’s music has been described as "captivatingly visceral and descriptive" (York Calling). Drawing on the tradition of 1960s folksingers, her songs create containers to land, reflect, and sing along. With airplay on BBC Radio 3, and regular performances at festivals such as Cambridge Folk and Medicine and venues up and down the country, she is no stranger to captivating a room.
This September, Anna and her band embark on a UK tour, bringing their evocative sound to venues across the country.
Expect hauntingly beautiful harmonies, richly textured instrumentation, and songs that linger long after the last note fades.
“Delicate acoustic instrumentals provide the backdrop against which Anna’s expressive vocals are sung. What stands out most, though, is the lyrics.” - York Calling
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.