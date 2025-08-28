Dame Hannahs in Ivybridge hosted a Community Festival Fun Day recently and welcomed people from the local community along with families and friends of the adults living at their site
It was a fun day full of activities, gift stalls and refreshments along with live music from local singers.
Dame Hannahs Registered Manager, Louise Hookins, said “The Adult Services team at Dame Hannahs were delighted to hold a Community Festival.
“Each of our adults ran a stall on the day and it was a fantastic day for us all.
“This event wasn’t about raising money for Dame Hannahs but more about letting the community know what we do and who we are.
“A massive thank you to the whole Dame Hannahs team who pulled together and made the day a huge success as well as to the visitors who came to support us.”
Dame Hannahs has been enriching the lives of children and adults for over 250 years.
Dame Hannah was born in 1718 and then brought up in Cornwall.
She moved to Devon when she married John Rogers, who later became Sir John Rogers MP.
They never had children but Hannah had a passion for working with and helping children
Hannah died in 1766 leaving £10,000 in her will.
In 1767 her legacy was invested in the founding of the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust
One of the UK’s oldest charities, Dame Hannahs is dedicated to empowering adults with a range of disabilities.
They are committed to challenging societal beliefs surrounding disabled people with the aim of making disability incidental.
The mission is simple: to empower, advocate and enrich the lives of adults with disabilities.
Based in Ivybridge, Devon, Dame Hannahs provides learning, care, support and real choice to adults with a range of disabilities.
A dedicated and highly trained team of staff helps disabled people to grow and learn with confidence and freedom.
At Dame Hannahs they provide the best care and opportunities on offer, in a homely and caring environment.
