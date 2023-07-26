Identity Fashion is owned and led by Denitsa Avramova-Bastable, whose mother Anna Avramova designed many of its initial designs. Her work has now been joined by collections from up-and-coming designers from Bulgaria, where Deni grew up, including international award-winning designer Nikolai Pachev. The brand has built a reputation doing limited edition or one-offs and every week there is something new in store. Identity Fashion has established itself as a designer label at accessible prices.