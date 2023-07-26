Totnes and Plymouth fashion store, Identity Fashion, has scooped a best women’s fashion award in the UK from top women’s lifestyle platform Muddy Stilettos, at their National Muddy Awards.
Identity Fashion has been named ‘Best of the Best’ in women’s fashion beating fashion stores in 27 other counties across Britain.
Identity Fashion, which has a store in Royal William Yard, and a store in Totnes called Traditsia, was initially voted the regional winner of ‘Best Women’s Fashion’ brand in the Muddy Awards by customers and people living locally in the South West.
Then Muddy’s regional editors and their editor-in-chief, Hero Brown, selected one winner from each awards category for the prestigious National Muddy Awards.
Identity Fashion is owned and led by Denitsa Avramova-Bastable, whose mother Anna Avramova designed many of its initial designs. Her work has now been joined by collections from up-and-coming designers from Bulgaria, where Deni grew up, including international award-winning designer Nikolai Pachev. The brand has built a reputation doing limited edition or one-offs and every week there is something new in store. Identity Fashion has established itself as a designer label at accessible prices.
Deni said: “We’re so thrilled to be recognised by the Muddy Awards Team and all our customers. Identity Fashion is about supporting your own style and helping you wear what makes you feel good. All of our pieces are one-off and unique - and so they are also unique to your identity.
“We also want to put Totnes and Plymouth on the fashion map and this award definitely does that. It’s a brilliant awards event and means so much to us - and our customers who are like one big family.”
Lisa Buckland, Muddy Devon Editor, added: “Deni is a brilliant success story for Devon, thanks to her flair and passion for women’s fashion. Her eye for what locals love - including her brilliant red carpet-styling opportunities - and her fabulous charity fashion shows make her a really worthy, stand-out winner.”