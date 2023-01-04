PHASE one of a three-month road closure is due to start today in Totnes (Wednesday January 4) sparking fears that high street traders will suffer a loss of business.
Wales and West Utilities (WWU) is digging up Fore Street and South Street to carry out essential £50,000 gas works including gas mains replacement and upgrade works.
Work is expected to be completed by March 31.
The utilities company has assured traders and shoppers that all public footpaths will remain open along with all local businesses, and that disruption will be kept to a minimum.
WWU says it has made some changes to its programme of work in response to concerns raised including completing it in two phases and creating a diversion route so shop deliveries can continue.
A map of the prolonged road closures has been shared by Devon County Council’s roadworks site One Network. It confirms emergency access will be maintained at all times.
The work is essential to keep gas flowing to local homes and businesses, WWU says, and to ensure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane for a greener future.
But traders, already struggling during the cost of living crisis, fear the work will have a detrimental impact on their businesses, and that shoppers will head to Newton Abbot or Paignton instead.
Sarah Kidd, chairwoman of Totnes Chamber of Commerce, told South Hams Newspapers in October: “While we appreciate these works need to take place we are also worried about the impact on trade – especially during this very difficult trading environment with the cost of living crisis plus the increased operating costs due to fuel increases.
“It is almost certain that many will simply decide not to come to Totnes, and opt to go to Newton Abbot or Paignton instead.
“Businesses at the top of town well remember the damage to done trade by the gas works nine years ago and, at this point in time, this is the last thing local businesses need.”
In 2013, the High Street from East Gate Arch upwards was dug up for gas works, leading to months of regular road closures and turning the Narrows into a “no-go zone,” said Sarah.
“It really impacted on trade in the Narrows – we lost all the disabled parking bays for a sustained period,” she said.
“It was the final nail in the coffin for Roybyrns newsagent and an interiors shop. The Narrows has only just fully recovered with full units of successful businesses.”
WWU programme controller for Totnes, Abby Smith who is managing the gas pipe upgrade work said the work is essential to ensure gas keeps flowing to local homes and businesses.
Abby said:“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Totnes. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.
“We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
In a statement, WWU said barring any engineering difficulties, this first phase is due to finish by the end of March, with all traffic management removed before Easter. The second phase will start in January 2024.
Traffic management will be in place in phase one and will involve the following:
• Road closure on South Street (4 January – 12 February)
• Road closure on Fore Street, between the junction of Station Road and the Arch (4 January – 31 March)
• High street will be closed to cars throughout the work, but pedestrian access will be maintained
• Throughout the work Lower Fore Street, from the Seven Stars to the junction of Station Road, will remain open, with no impact to the available street parking.
Anyone with questions about the work can phone WWU customer service team on freephone 0800 912 2999. Alternatively, ontact WWU on Twitter @WWUtilities or Facebook.com/WWUtilities.