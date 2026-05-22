Totnes Rugby Club have successfully secured funding to purchase a new scrummage machine after launching a fundraising appeal earlier this year.
The club began the campaign in January in a bid to raise the significant funds needed for the specialist training equipment, which will be used across multiple teams at the club.
After researching different options and comparing both capability and cost, coaches and officials decided on a machine that would best suit the needs of their players. The Colts section, many of whom had never used scrummage equipment before, were placed at the centre of the decision-making process, while the club also ensured the machine would be suitable for senior men’s rugby and the women’s team.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched alongside a wider push on social media, which quickly gained traction and generated steady donations from supporters.
The club’s vice-chairman also explored grant funding opportunities and contacted a range of organisations to help support the appeal.
Totnes Rugby Club has now confirmed that the purchase has been completed and the new scrummage machine has already been delivered to the club.
Funding contributions came from multiple sources, including Totnes Town Council, the Exeter Chiefs Supporters Club and Hunts Cider. Additional assistance was also provided through rugby equipment supplier Aramis Rugby, based in South Molton, which advised the club on selecting the most appropriate machine within budget.
Club officials said the project would not have been possible without the combined support of donors, sponsors and advisers.
The new equipment is expected to play a key role in upcoming training sessions, particularly for the Colts squad, who will be using the machine for the first time as part of their development programme.
Totnes Rugby Club say it is always looking to welcome new or returning players aged 16 and over, encouraging anyone interested in taking up rugby to visit the club and get involved.
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