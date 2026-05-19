Standing in the kitchen of a house in Torcross in February, there was no mistaking the tremors that shook the building every time a wave hit the shore. You could literally feel the power of the sea shuddering through the whole building.
This was just a few days after the big storm hit, and while I had been in close touch with my team from Westminster, I was genuinely shocked when I got back and saw - and felt - it for myself.
The owner of the house asked me what he should do. It was hard to know what to say.
And at a public meeting afterwards – the first of many I would hold on the situation at Start Bay – other residents warned that the sea defences at Torcross had been fundamentally weakened. They were scared, and wanted to know if it was safe to sleep in their homes.
It quickly became clear that while the A379 Slapton Line needed repairing, the priority had to be protecting the Torcross community from further harm. Since then, I have been laser-focused on that goal.
Alongside my work on the road, I have held regular meetings with the Environment Agency – including with its Chair – to secure funding to strengthen the sea defences at Torcross. They certainly kept us waiting, but I was delighted last week when that funding finally came through.
Nearly £20 million has been approved for a proposed rock armour scheme in front of the Torcross sea defences. According to the Environment Agency, this project will mitigate for beach loss by installing the armour from the access steps at the south end of the beach, to the slipway at the northern end.
Though the Environment Agency and its contractors are working at pace on design, sourcing materials and securing the necessary consents, delivering this project within 2026 is a considerable challenge.
Along with Devon County Council and South Hams District Council, the Environment Agency will host a joint public event before the summer holidays, where residents can ask questions about the scheme. I will keep you updated when a date is confirmed.
It was so lovely to see the celebrations at the Start Bay Inn after this funding was confirmed and I am so glad to hear that for many this news secures their long-term future in Torcross.
But owing to some confusion on social media, let me clarify that this funding is not for the repair of the A379 Slapton Line. That is an ongoing, separate conversation between the Department for Transport and Devon County Council.
The funding from last week’s announcement came from the Environment Agency, rather than the Department for Transport. They have separate budgets and this project’s approval does not mean the repair of the A379 Slapton Line is any more or less likely.
Last month, Devon County Council submitted its costings and economic case for the repair of the road to the Department for Transport. I have followed up with the Department for Transport, urging them to respond as soon as possible. I appreciate that people are frustrated and want to see action, but this is the kind of issue that will take some time to resolve. I am committed to it though, so please be assured it has not been forgotten.
While I am delighted to have helped secure funding to protect Torcross village, I will continue doing everything I can to secure a long-term, sustainable solution for the A379 Slapton Line.
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