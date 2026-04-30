Large and black, the cormorant with a bobbing dive hunts underwater, powered by large webbed feet placed well to the back of the body. It’s remarkable that it can pursue any prey in the muddy waters of the creek and after a period of hunting can characteristically be seen perched out with wings spread out drying. It is often said that this is because the wings have evolved to be porous, get water logged and not trap air allowing the bird to dive and swim underwater. I think they are spread out when talking to their mates saying ‘I caught a fish this big last week’.