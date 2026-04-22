Once admitted and weighed our nursing team can make preparations for doses of anaesthetic drugs and pain relief to be calculated and drawn up. These doses are then checked by a second qualified nurse or a vet. We usually use a combination of three or four drugs administered by an intramuscular injection. Once the patient becomes drowsy, usually after 10-15 minutes, we can place an intravenous cannula, so we have access to the vein in case we need to give any emergency drugs, or top up the anaesthetic. Once fully asleep, we introduce a tube into the windpipe which attaches our patients to the anaesthetic machine for delivery of oxygen and anaesthetic gas if required. This gives us control of the depth of anaesthesia.